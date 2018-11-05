//Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Has Associate Golf Memberships Available

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – An associate club is not tied to or affiliated with a golf course facility. They are organized and directed primarily for male and female amateur golfers 21 years old and older who prefer not being affiliated with one club and enjoy playing multiple courses for the love of the game by the rules of the game on quality golf courses at a price they expect to pay. Others are on fixed incomes or retired and have to down size. Many members enjoy the camaraderie and new friendships that are gained and last forever as well as the services Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions provides and the flexibility in participating in events supporting local golf courses, businesses, restaurants, pubs and local charities. There are 125 clubs being organized with125 playdates over 125 golf courses within 5 geographic regions in Georgia. Competitive competitions are also scheduled for those who enjoy tournament golf. Events are schedule 7 days a week with the GAGP Tour playing on Saturdays and Sundays. Providing The Best Bang for your Buck membership is a pay as you play membership for an annual fee of $60.00. A 2 for 1 membership is being offered through January 31, 2019. Membership also includes a reciprocal membership with 124 member clubs in 5 regions within Georgia and a copy of The Georgia Golfer monthly. A GAGP Handicap Service is available for $25.00 annually. Currently clubs established are Golf Club of Valdosta, Golf Club of Macon, Golf Club of Savannah, Golf Club of Albany, Golf Club of Tifton Golf Club of Augusta Golf Club of Moultrie, Golf Club of Athens, Golf Club Griffin, Golf Club of Forsyth, Golf Club of Covington, Golf Club of Conyers, Golf Club of Americus, Golf Club of Thomasville, Golf Club of Colquitt, Golf Club of Donaldsonville, Golf Club of Cairo, Lake Blackshear Golf Club, Golf Club of Statesboro, Golf Club of Kingsland ,Golf Club At Lake Lanier, Golf Club of Greensboro at Lake Oconee,and Golf Club of Milledgeville.

Members enjoy the flexibility of paying only for golf competitions, social functions and events they signed up for. There are no monthly dues or charges tied up when weather limits the number of playing days per month or your inability to play due to health related incidents. Membership is not required to participate in golf competitions, social functions or events, however there is a substantial savings as a member with discounts on entry-fees, hotels, restaurants, sports bars and pubs who serve as sponsors. There are no initiation fees, monthly dues, food and beverage charges or yearend assessment charges.

Golf competitions formats include scratch stroke play, net stroke play, scratch blitzes, net blitzes, two-man best-ball, and match play. Competitions are flighted and tee-assignments are by gender, age and handicap. JUST GREAT GOLF, FUN, AND CAMARADERIE!

Modest entry-fees and golf fees are charged with optional players pots, skins game, closest to pin contests and random drawings.

Additional events include 12 Monthly Country Club Play Days,

12 Monthly Regional Competitions, 4 Majors,

Tournament of Champions and GAGP INTER CLUB CUP consisting of 125 CLUBS

For additional information or membership packet please contact John Ungar at Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com