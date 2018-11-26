//2018 GHSA High School Football Championship Games Schedule

Share with friends













ATLANTA – GHSA High School Football Championship games live from Mercedes Benz Stadium. At this time, the dates for those games have not been determined.

Atlanta United defeated New York Red Bulls 3-0 Sunday night. If New York isn’t able to overcome a 3-goal deficit in Thursday night’s game there will be a home play-off game in Atlanta the weekend that the Championship games are scheduled. In that case, GHSA Championships will be played Tuesday, December 11th and Wednesday, December 12th.

Friday 12/ 7 or Tuesday 12/11

9:45am pre-game/ 10am kick-off – Class A Private

12:45p pre-game/1pm kick-off – Class AAA

4:15pm pre-game/4:30pm kick-off – Class AAAAA

7:45pm pre-game/8pm kick-off – Class AAAAAA

Saturday 12/ 8 or Wednesday 12/12

9:45am pre-game/10am kick-off – Class A Public

12:45pm pre-game/1pm kick-off – Class AA

4:15pm pre-game/4:30pm kick-off – Class AAAA

7:45pm pre-game/ 8:00pm kick-off – Class AAAAAAA