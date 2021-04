Share with friends











Release:

The Gulf South Conference recently announced an amendment to the layout for the 2021 Baseball Championship. Brackets will be condensed to reflect decisions made by the NCAA’s Division II Presidents Council. The tournament will be held in two rounds. Round 1, with eight select teams, commences May 7-11. Choccolocco Park, Oxford, Alabama will host this round. The series formatted second round will be held May 18-20.

Original Source: Gulf South Conference