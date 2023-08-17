//Braves announces 2023 Alumni Weekend schedule

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Atlanta Braves announces the 2023 Alumni Weekend schedule with an array of events to be held at Truist Park.

According to the Braves website, the Atlanta Braves releases the schedule of events for a weekend full of activities for the annual Alumni Weekend at Truist Park. An array of events is scheduled during the weekend including welcoming Braves legends.

For more on this story a link to the Alumni Weekend schedule is available below.

https://www.mlb.com/braves/press-release/press-release-atlanta-braves-announce-schedule-for-2023-alumni-weekend-presented?t=braves-press-releases