//Atlanta Hawks sponsors BlazeSports team in Peach Big Slam

Release:

Atlanta Hawks and BlazeSports America Announce Continued Partnership

Nonprofit Extends Partnership With Fifth Annual Big Peach Slam Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

ATLANTA, GA. (April XX, 2021) – BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization founded after the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and a leader in the field of adaptive sports and recreation, announces the continuation of their partnership with the Atlanta Hawks. Within the partnership, the Hawks will sponsor the BlazeSports Junior Hawks Wheelchair Basketball team for the 2021 season. In addition, the Hawks will be the presenting sponsor of the annual Big Peach Slam Wheelchair Basketball Tournament which is set to take place on May 15 and 16 in Atlanta at Acworth Community Center.

“We are thrilled and honored to continue our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks. Their contributions to our organization over the past few years are unquantifiable,” states Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports. “More than ever before, we are looking forward to getting our athletes together, in a safe and healthy way, for the Big Peach Slam tournament this year. We greatly appreciate the Atlanta Hawks’ support to make that happen.”

The partnership between Atlanta Hawks and BlazeSports includes a donation to the top-ranking National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) that will offset costs of items such as athlete travel support, uniforms and equipment repair. In addition to their financial donation, the Hawks will also provide branded merchandise and game experiences, as well as offer mentorship and advice on sportsmanship to the Junior Hawks players.

“We are grateful to continue the community partnership with BlazeSports America and the Jr Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “The Big Peach Slam Jam is the largest tournament of its kind and provides a memorable experience for hundreds of wheelchair basketball athletes, coaches and families across the southeast.”

BlazeSports America’s Atlanta Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program is one of the nation’s fastest growing and most successful youth wheelchair basketball programs in the Southeast. Youth athletes aged 7-18 years old can participate in this seven-month program, which is part of the NWBA.

Due to COVID-19, BlazeSports Big Peach Slam Jam will be limited to 12 teams this year, with the health and safety of the athletes, referees, coaches and attendees the top priority. The tournament will kick off on Saturday, May 15th at 8 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. The tournament resumes on Sunday, May 16th at 8 a.m. with the championship game at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Senior Celebration honoring eight graduating seniors, a few of which are going on to play in college, and their families. For more information about the event, volunteering and game schedule, visit www.blazesports.org.