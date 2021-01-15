//Refund info for canceled Thomas County Central football game

Share with friends











Release:

We appreciate all fans who purchased season tickets for the 2020 football season and for supporting our student athletes. We would like to thank you for your understanding and cooperation related to all new game safety protocols and procedures in our stadium. Additionally, thank you for your patience week by week during the season, every game came with uncertainties as we navigated the season during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Outlined below are the refund options for the canceled game against Thomas County Central (TCC):

Season ticket holders will have the option to transfer the cancelled TCC game ticket(s) as a credit towards the 2021 season ticket package. Season ticket holders and/or anyone who purchased a ticket(s) the week of the game will have the option to receive a refund for the cancelled TCC game. Refunds will be issued January 25 – 28, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Wildcat Ticket Office. You must bring your unused TCC game ticket(s) to receive your refund. No more monetary refunds will be issued after these dates. No action required, please keep the funds used for my ticket purchase in support of the VHS Wildcat Football Program. We understand that there are a lot of questions about the forfeiture of the game against Warner Robins. However, because the game was actually played, we will not be issuing any refunds for those tickets.

Please fill out this Google form for our VHS Wildcat Ticket personnel. This will be a verified record of your selection to assist us moving forward in 2021. Click here to complete the form: (http://bit.ly/TCCRefund).

If you have additional questions, please call the VHS Wildcat Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049. We thank each and every one of our fans and season ticket holders for their tremendous support and we hope to see you at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in the Fall 2021. GO CATS!