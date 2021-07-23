//Viking Touchdown Club meeting schedule

Share with friends











Release:

The Viking Touchdown Club regular meeting is the first Monday of each month during the off season. The next meeting will be Monday August 2, 2021 at 6:00 pm in meeting rooms 1&2 of the Lowndes County Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Members should plan to attend. Details of summer workouts, camp, and the upcoming season will be discussed.

During the season the TD Club will meet on Mondays following each game. Coach DuBose will address the group, review the film of the previous game, and discuss the upcoming opponent. Once again the TD Club will partner with the Viking Coaches Show and these meetings will be held in the back room of the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The meetings will begin at 6:00 pm with the Coaches Show following. The meeting dates for Smokin’ Pig and the Coaches Show are as follows. Note – Meetings and show will be on Tuesday following a holiday such as Labor Day and Columbus Day.

Monday August 16, 2021 – Review scrimmage and preview Corky Kell

Monday August 23, 2021 – Review Walton and preview Griffin

Monday August 30, 2021 – Review Griffin and preview Lake Gibson

Tuesday September 7, 2021 – Review Lake Gibson and preview Lee County

Monday September 13, 2021 – No meeting or show due to open date on 17th

Monday September 20, 2021 – Review Lee County and preview Valdosta.

Tickets for Valdosta on sale prior to meeting according to priority.

Monday September 27, 2021 – Review Valdosta and preview Alcovy

Monday October 4, 2021 – Review Alcovy and preview Cedar Grove

Tuesday October 12, 2021 – Review Cedar Grove and preview Tift County

Tickets for Tift County on sale at the meeting.

Monday October 18, 2021- Review Tift County and preview Colquitt County

Monday October 25, 2021 – Review Colquitt and preview Camden County

Tickets for Camden County on sale.

Monday November 1, 2021 – Review Camden County

Monday November 8, 2021 – Preview playoff opponent and senior football player

Night.

Coaches Show and TD Club meetings will follow the same schedule during the playoffs.

All members are encouraged to attend. Go Vikings!