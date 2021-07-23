//Viking Touchdown Club meeting schedule

Release:
The Viking Touchdown Club regular meeting is the first Monday of each month during the off season. The next meeting will be Monday August 2, 2021 at 6:00 pm in meeting rooms 1&2 of the Lowndes County Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Members should plan to attend. Details of summer workouts, camp, and the upcoming season will be discussed.
During the season the TD Club will meet on Mondays following each game. Coach DuBose will address the group, review the film of the previous game, and discuss the upcoming opponent. Once again the TD Club will partner with the Viking Coaches Show and these meetings will be held in the back room of the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The meetings will begin at 6:00 pm with the Coaches Show following. The meeting dates for Smokin’ Pig and the Coaches Show are as follows. Note – Meetings and show will be on Tuesday following a holiday such as Labor Day and Columbus Day.
Monday August 16, 2021 – Review scrimmage and preview Corky Kell
Monday August 23, 2021 – Review Walton and preview Griffin
Monday August 30, 2021 – Review Griffin and preview Lake Gibson
Tuesday September 7, 2021 – Review Lake Gibson and preview Lee County
Monday September 13, 2021 – No meeting or show due to open date on 17th
Monday September 20, 2021 – Review Lee County and preview Valdosta.
Tickets for Valdosta on sale prior to meeting according to priority.
Monday September 27, 2021 – Review Valdosta and preview Alcovy
Monday October 4, 2021 – Review Alcovy and preview Cedar Grove
Tuesday October 12, 2021 – Review Cedar Grove and preview Tift County
Tickets for Tift County on sale at the meeting.
Monday October 18, 2021- Review Tift County and preview Colquitt County
Monday October 25, 2021 – Review Colquitt and preview Camden County
Tickets for Camden County on sale.
Monday November 1, 2021 – Review Camden County
Monday November 8, 2021 – Preview playoff opponent and senior football player
Night.
Coaches Show and TD Club meetings will follow the same schedule during the playoffs.
All members are encouraged to attend. Go Vikings!