//Hawks encourage Atlanta to wear red for NBA semi-finals

HAWKS CALL ON ATLANTA TO WEAR RED FOR CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS HOME GAMES OF 2021 PLAYOFFS DRIVEN BY KUMHO TIRE

Special Edition Playoff T-Shirts for All Fans Attending Games 3 and 4 Courtesy of State Farm® and Chick-fil-A®

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks are encouraging fans throughout the entire city to wear red during their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tied at 1-1, the series moves to State Farm Arena for Games 3 and 4 on Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 respectively. The team has already announced Game 3 has officially sold out and a limited number of standing-room only tickets will go on-sale later today at 3 p.m. via Hawks.com/Playoffs , the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Game 4 on Monday, June 14 is rapidly approaching a sell-out and interested fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their tickets.

“We are thrilled that the city of Atlanta gets to take this playoff journey with our exciting team and be the ‘6th’ man that creates an incredible home court advantage,” said Melissa Proctor, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena. “The players can feel how much the city is behind them and how much we all BELIEVE! Now, we need everyone to show it by wearing their favorite red Hawks gear.”

The Hawks Flight Crew will be out in the metro area this week at Atlanta Hawks community basketball courts and State Farm Good Neighbor Clubs along with visiting other community partners to get fans excited about the upcoming home games and distribute playoff merchandise.

Fans attending Game 3 will receive a red limited-edition, Hawks and State Farm co-branded “Believe Atlanta” t-shirt. Game 4 attendees will receive a limited-edition Hawks and Chick-fil-A co-branded t-shirt that features team’s Mosaic Primary Icon logo from the MLK City Edition Court.

Hawks fans can support the team on social media by creating their own custom #BelieveAtlanta graphic on the Hawks Photo booth, powered by Atlanta-based company OMG Booth. Fans can go to Hawks.com/Playoffs to make their graphic and download a custom virtual photo frame to share on social with #BelieveAtlanta and tag @atlhawks for a chance to be reposted by the Hawks.

Go to Hawks.com/playoffs to get all the latest info on the Hawks playoff run. Game 3 will air at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Radio and SportsRadio 92-9 The Game. Game 4 will air on TNT and SportsRadio 92-9 The Game at 7:30 p.m.

