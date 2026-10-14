////Georgia DPH Confirms New Measles Case, Urges Vaccination

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ATLANTA — Georgia health officials confirm a new measles case in an unvaccinated resident, bringing the state’s 2026 total to 22.

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ATLANTA—The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed measles in an unvaccinated Macon County resident, bringing Georgia’s 2026 total to 22 cases, compared to 10 cases in all of 2025.

The individual is isolating at home, and unvaccinated close contacts are quarantining. Although the individual has no known travel history, they had contact with a confirmed measles case from Pennsylvania, where an ongoing measles outbreak has surpassed 1,100 cases.

DPH is working to identify others who may have been exposed.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves. The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is the best protection against measles.

“The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. Measles spreads quickly, and vaccination now can help prevent further spread,” said Cherie Drenzek, DVM, MS, state epidemiologist. “One dose provides about 93% protection against measles, and two doses increase protection to about 97%.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends two doses of the MMR vaccine for children: the first at 12–15 months and the second at 4–6 years. Infants 6–11 months old traveling internationally should receive an early dose before travel, followed by two additional doses after their first birthday. Parents should consult their healthcare provider with questions about vaccination.

Vaccination also helps protect people who are too young or medically unable to receive the vaccine.

Measles symptoms typically appear 7–14 days after exposure but can take up to 21 days. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes, followed by a red rash that begins on the head and spreads to the rest of the body.

Anyone with measles symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately. DO NOT go to a doctor’s office, hospital, or public health clinic without calling ahead to report your symptoms. Healthcare providers who suspect measles should notify public health immediately.

For more information about measles, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/measles-georgia or https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.