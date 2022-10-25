//Georgia gas price declines to $3.20 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia has declined 5 cents less than a week ago.

Georgia gas price average continues to be one of the cheapest in the United States. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago, and 3 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.00 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost 50 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“The drop in gas prices is a welcome relief to Georgians,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Crude oil prices, which play a key role in determining what consumers pay at the pump continue to fluctuate. If crude remains low typically gas prices will do the same. But there’s still major uncertainty around how gas prices will trend in the weeks ahead.”

National Average Slides as Gas Demand Remains Low

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 9 cents to $3.79 (subject to change overnight). According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.28 million barrels a day to 8.68 million barrels a day, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased marginally from 209.5 million barrels to 209.4 million barrels. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 1 million barrels lower than mid-October 2021. Coupled with fluctuating oil prices, low demand has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to remain low, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump prices come down this week.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta- $3.22

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.30), Brunswick ($3.29) and Savannah ($3.28).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Augusta-Aiken ($3.11), Rome ($3.09) and Warner Robins ($3.08).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.79 $3.80 $3.88 $3.68 $3.38 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.20 $3.21 $3.25 $3.13 $3.23 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drives, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside, be courteous and Move Over,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA–The Auto Club Group. “Remember the person broke down could be you, a friend, family member, coworker, or neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

