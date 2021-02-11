//GA state employees to receive $1,000 bonus

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, Majority Leader Jon Burns, House Appropriations Chairman Terry England, and Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery to announce that the amended FY21 budget for the State of Georgia will include a one-time bonus of $1,000 to state employees making less than $80,000 per year.

“I want to thank Lt. Governor Duncan, Speaker Ralston, Chairmen England and Tillery, and OPB Director Kelly Farr for their leadership and hard work on the amended FY21 budget,” said Governor Kemp. “Despite a deadly, global pandemic, our state employees have gone above and beyond to continue delivering essential services to our most vulnerable, help keep businesses open, and deliver financial assistance to those who were tempted to lose hope. Like so many hardworking Georgians, they juggled jobs, school, and navigating the new normal. With a $1,000 supplement for state employees who make less than $80,000 a year, we can do our part as state leaders to say ‘thank you’ and prioritize the people who make it possible for Georgia to be the top state for business and who have done the hard work to ensure Georgia’s best days are still to come.”

“Today I was proud to join both Governor Kemp & Speaker Ralston to announce a bonus for over 57,000 hard-working state employees,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “This year especially, we have seen state employees work grueling hours to provide critical services for Georgians across the state. I want to thank our Senate and House Appropriations Chairmen, Senator Blake Tillery and Representative Terry England, for their steadfast work to ensure we show our state employees how valuable they truly are.”

“Our frontline state employees have worked incredibly hard during the darkest days of this pandemic to serve our citizens,” said Speaker David Ralston. “I’m proud to join Governor Kemp and Lt. Governor Duncan to support this $1,000 bonus to public health employees, state troopers, and DFCS staffers among many others. I appreciate Appropriations Chairman Terry England and his committee for working with their counterparts to make this announcement possible.”