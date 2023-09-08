//Lowndes, Quitman rank in top 10 Most Equitable School Districts in GA

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – A new report from WalletHub reveals Lowndes and Quitman Counties are in the top 10 of Most Equitable School Districts in Georgia.

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

Alongside this report, WalletHub also released rankings for the States with the Most and Least Equitable School Districts, along with accompanying videos and audio files. Georgia ranked as the 19th most equitable overall.

Below, you can see additional report highlights, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia

Most Equitable Least Equitable 1. Gainesville City School District 170. Dawson County School District 2. Buford City School District 171. Cherokee County School District 3. Commerce City School District 172. Cobb County School District 4. Meriwether County School District 173. Fulton County School District 5. Lowndes County School District 174. Clay County School District 6. Heard County School District 175. Atlanta Public Schools 7. Haralson County School District 176. Fayette County School District 8. Quitman County School District 177. Oconee County School District 9. McIntosh County School District 178. Forsyth County School District 10. Camden County School District 179. City Schools of Decatur

To view the full report, please visit:

http://wallethub.com/edu/states-equitable-school-districts/76723