//VPD investigates a homicide at local apartment

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 26-year-old male in an apartment on McArthur Drive.

Release:

On August 23, 2023, at approximately 12:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of McArthur Drive, after a citizen called E911 to ask officers to check her residence after she observed damage to the exterior of her apartment. As officers walked around the residence, they observed damage to windows and a door. Officers located a 26-year-old male deceased in the back area of the residence.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded and began an investigation. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.