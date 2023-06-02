//VPD arrests two individuals for criminal trepass, narcotics

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department arrests two individuals for criminal trespass and narcotics after being located by officers in a vacant building.

Release:

Arrested: 1. John Anthony Baisden, African American male 36 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: 2. Tara Jean Smith, Caucasian female, 43 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On May 30, 2023, at approximately 1:08 am., a Valdosta Police Officer on patrol observed a window open on a vacant building in the 2100 block of Slater Street. Officers made entry into the building and while searching inside, they found a door that had something propped against it on the inside. When officers forced the door open, they observed a female, later identified as Tara Jean Smith, 43 years of age, and John Anthony Baisden, 36 years of age, inside the room. Officers also located marijuana, cocaine, and tools commonly used for narcotics, near Smith and Baisden.

Smith and Baisden were arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail. Both have them have been charged with:

Possession of cocaine-felony;

Possession of marijuana-misdemeanor;

Possession of drug-related objects-misdemeanor; and

Criminal trespass/unlawful purpose-misdemeanor.

“This was outstanding work by a very observant officer. He observed something out of the ordinary and followed up completely, resulting in arrests on subjects trespassing on another person’s property to use narcotics.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.