//LHS to host Amazing Shake Competition

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes High School will host the Amazing Shake Competition to teach students professional conduct.

Release:

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, Lowndes High School will host its first Amazing Shake Competition, a contest that places an emphasis on teaching students manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct. Through the Amazing Shake, a competition originally created by the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, students are introduced to the nuances of professional human interaction as they are taught various skills such as how to give a proper handshake, how to provide high-quality answers in interviews, and how to remain composed under pressure. At the end of the contest, the school aims to prepare their students to present themselves exceptionally well for opportunities today as well as those that will come in the future.

At Lowndes High School, 23 students will experience numerous tests and challenges as they interact with community professionals from local businesses in “The Gauntlet,” a creative course consisting of approximately 8 stations. At each station, students will have 60-90 seconds to provide their best display of professional tact with the hope of earning respectable scores from the community judges. After the conclusion of the Gauntlet, the top 10 students will move onto subsequent rounds, which include asking for a raise in a corporate interview, spontaneously planning the perfect vacation for a family of five, and engaging in a round-robin style speed questioning.

After undergoing all of these competition rounds the top 5 competitors will advance to the final round, a formal business luncheon, with five judges. The winner will be announced via a LiveStream on Thursday, March 23rd during the school’s weekly homeroom block.

The Lowndes High School Amazing Shake Competition will take place at Lowndes High School, located at 1606 Norman Drive, Valdosta, GA, 31601. To see footage from the competition, follow our school’s social media pages on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/LowndesVikingLHS