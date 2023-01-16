//Valdosta police investigating possible homicide

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 19-year-old male was discovered deceased in a wrecked vehicle in Valdosta; police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Release:

On January 15, 2023, at approximately 8:14 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road, after a citizen called E911 to report that he came home and found a vehicle had wrecked into a tree in his front yard. The citizen advised that the driver was not responsive. When officers arrived on the scene, they immediately discovered that the driver, a 19 year old male, was deceased inside the vehicle.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to investigate the incident. Based off the evidence collected at the scene, detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Investigations Bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.