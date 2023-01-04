//Two teenagers injured in Valdosta shooting







VALDOSTA – An 18 and a 16-year-old were taken to SGMC with injuries following a shooting incident on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Valdosta.

Release:

On January 3, 2023, at approximately 1:49 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the area around the 1700 block of Williams Street, after numerous citizens called E911 about hearing gunshots. As officers were responding to the scene, citizens informed the E911 dispatcher that one subject that had been shot, was being transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Officers were also advised that another subject who had been shot was in the yard of a residence in the 1800 block of Slater Street.

Officers made contact with a 16-year-old male, in the front yard of a residence in the 1800 block of Slater Street, with an apparent gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center.

Other officers responded to the hospital, where they located an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to an upper extremity.

Witnesses in the area stated that the victims were near a vehicle that was occupied and sitting in the roadway in the 200 block of East Alden Avenue, when they heard the gunshots and saw the two victims running south in the 1700 block of Williams Street. The vehicle then left the area.

The investigation is on-going while detectives and crime scene personnel are continuing to process the evidence and speak with witnesses in this case. Through the initial investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Both victims were treated at the hospital and have been released.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Investigations Bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.