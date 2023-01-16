//Multiple people shot on South Fry Street in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are investigating a South Fry Street shooting incident after multiple gunshot victims arrive at SGMC.

Release:

On January 15, 2023, at approximately 8:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to South Georgia Medical Center after a 35 year old male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. While officers were speaking with this victim, two other victims showed up with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to extremities. One victim was 73 years of age, while the other was 85 years of age.

Through investigation, Valdosta Police Department Detectives determined that there had been a large gathering of people in the 500 block of South Fry Street. As people were leaving the area, multiple subjects began firing weapons, resulting in the victims’ injuries. Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are continuing to process evidence and investigate the incident.

All victims have been treated and released from the hospital.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Investigations Bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.