//Valdosta BOE adopts clear bag policy

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education adopts a clear bag policy during board meetings, all school athletics, and performing arts events.

The Valdosta Board of Education adopted a clear bag policy during the regular board meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Valdosta City Schools’ Let’s Be Clear bag policy.

To enhance public safety and expedite entry, Valdosta City Schools has implemented a Clear Bag Policy for all school athletics and performing arts events. Visitors may bring in one (1) clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag, along with a small clutch or purse for privacy. Exceptions to the Clear Bag Policy will be made for credentialed media and those with necessary medical items after proper inspection at designated areas. Click here for a downloadable copy.

We appreciate everyone’s ongoing support to provide a safe environment on all VCS campuses and in our athletic facilities.

Let’s Be Clear!!