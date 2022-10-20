//LCFR congradulates new EMS Instructor

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue congratulates the new State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor.

Release:

Lowndes County Fire Rescue would like to congratulate Lieutenant Joey Herndon on his recent licensure as a State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor.

Lieutenant Herndon completed 80 hours of classwork in instructional techniques, lesson plan creation, and classroom management to meet the requirements for his license. Combined with his years of service as an Advanced EMT with Lowndes County Fire Rescue and South Georgia Medical Center EMS, this licensure makes him an important participant in the initial and continued education of medically certified personnel at the Department.

“Lowndes County Fire Rescue always strives to provide the best education available to our personnel. I am honored to be able to help ensure that our citizens and visitors in the County have the best care and response available”, said Joey Herndon, Lieutenant Lowndes County Fire Rescue.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue now has five licensed EMS Instructors with the addition of Lieutenant Herndon. This improves the quality and ability of the Department to provide quality Emergency Medical education to our personnel.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.