//Lowndes fire personnel receive Life Save Award

LOWNDES CO. – LCFR and SGMC recognized four personnel with a Life Save Award for providing life saving care during a medical emergency.

Release:

On Tuesday, August 16, Lowndes County Fire Rescue and South Georgia Medical Center recognized four personnel with a Life Save Award for care rendered during a medical emergency.

The personnel, Lieutenant Joey Herndon, Sergeant Shawn Snow, Firefighter Carl Walker, and Firefighter Ermin Kreso provided medical care resulting in the patient surviving the emergency.

Each received a certificate of recognition and a commendation pin acknowledging this accomplishment.

Each received a certificate of recognition and a commendation pin acknowledging this accomplishment. “We strive for excellence by providing our members premier education and training to protect the citizens that we serve. This embodies the selfless service that our Department is founded upon resulting in saving a life,” stated Lowndes County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Billy Young.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit, www.lowndescounty.com.