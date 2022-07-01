//Wiregrass offering a second Free Application Week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass is offering a second Free Application Week for new students with Fall classes beginning August 16, 2022.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be offering a Free Application Week from July 18th to 22nd for any new student.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is hosting a second Free Application Week July 18-22 from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday, and online-only on Friday. Any new student who applies during the week of July 18 will have their application fee waived. Fall Semester classes begin on August 16.

In response to the growing demand for Telecommunications and Security professionals in our area, the college is expanding this program the Cook County Workforce Development Center. Students located in the southern region of the college’s 11-county service area can now take this program closer to their location. The 11-county service area includes; Lowndes, Echols, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Berrien, Irwin, Atkinson, Coffee, Ben Hill, and Wilcox. The college is also excited to expand the application to the Transitions in Nursing program to licensed paramedics. This program prepares licensed healthcare professionals (practical nurses and paramedics) to work as a safe and competent Registered Nurse and complete the NCLEX-RN Exam. The college’s RN program was recently named the number one program in the state for 2022 according to NursingProcess.org.

Wiregrass has over 90 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Information on Fall Semester, the HOPE Career Grant, and Free Application Week can be found online at wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2100.