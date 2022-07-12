//Visitor Information Centers show guests appreciation

Share with friends

LAKE PARK – The Lake Park’s Georgia Visitor Information Center is showing appreciation to guests with special offers during Explorer Days.

To show our appreciation for our visitors, during Explorer Days, July 15-17, 2022, Georgia’s nine Visitor Information Centers will offer guests a special welcome and exclusive offers on things to do and places to stay throughout the state. Stop by a Visitor Information Center during Explorer Days for amazing giveaways, discounts, games, prizes, snacks, and more!

Can’t stop in that weekend? No problem! Visit ExploreGeorgia.org/ExplorerDays to browse the exclusive travel deals to plan a trip to explore Georgia’s exciting attractions and accommodations. From lakeside cabins to water parks, romantic dinners to private tours, you’ll find amazing ideas perfect for summer getaways.

Visitor Information Center Locations:

Augusta: I-20 West, GA-SC Line, Augusta, GA 30917

Columbus: 1751 Williams Road, Columbus, GA 31904

Lavonia: I-85 South, GA-SC Line, Lavonia, GA 30553

Port Wentworth (Savannah): I-95 South, Mile Marker 111, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Ringgold: 2726 I-75 South, Ringgold, GA 30736

St. Marys: 100 St. Marys Road, St. Marys, GA 31558

Tallapoosa: I-20 East, GA-AL Line, Tallapoosa, GA 30176

Valdosta: 5584 Mill Store Road, Lake Park, GA 31636

West Point: I-85 North, GA-AL Line, West Point, GA 31833