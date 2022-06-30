//Super Dad 5K walk/run makeup date scheduled

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A makeup date has been scheduled for the Super Dad 5K Walk/Run that will take place in Downtown Valdosta.

Super Dad 5K MAKEUP date, Saturday, July 30th at Georgia Beer Company.

Downtown Valdosta will host the Super Dad 5K Walk/Run Makeup date at Georgia Beer Company. To register, scan the QR code.

Registration 7:00 am, 5K Run 8:00 am. DON”T forget to bring your Bib- (if you took yours with you, we will not have it unless you gave it back to us)!

*Prizes awarded to the top two finishers in every bracket, and even t-shirts.*

To register click the link below, come into the Mainstreet office to fill out an application, or scan the QR code!*

https://lnks.gd/l/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJidWxsZXRpbl9saW5rX2lkIjoxMDIsInVyaSI6ImJwMjpjbGljayIsImJ1bGxldGluX2lkIjoiMjAyMjA2MjguNjAwMzQ1NDEiLCJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczovL3J1bnNpZ251cC5jb20vUmFjZS9HQS9WYWxkb3N0YS9TdXBlckRhZDVLUnVuV2FsayJ9.RYGQ8MbfSkZwszmXPwcvevmtgrRG-Asu6D2pjzO42Co/s/1799624373/br/134351538470-l