//Wiregrass nursing program named number one state

Photo: Wiregrass Tech ASN students graduating this summer from the number one program in the state.

VALDOSTA – The Associate of Science in Nursing program at Wiregrass is named as the states number one program.

The Associate of Science in Nursing (RN) program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named the number one program in the state of Georgia for 2022, according to NursingProcess.org. The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) pass rates. According to Nursing Process.org “Mainly, we have captured four broad areas, such as academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability, and the overall reputation of a school.” The rankings and methodology can be found at this link https://www.nursingprocess.org/nursing-schools/georgia/.

Dr. Darlene Ridley, RN, MSN, CNE is the college’s Director of Nursing and has taught since the program began in January of 2014 at Wiregrass Tech. “We are honored to be recognized by nursing process.org. as the number one in the state for associate-degree nursing programs. Congruent with the values and mission of the college system, the Associate of Science in Nursing Program strives to achieve academic excellence and develop professional registered nurses who provide competent, safe patient-centered care, serving the needs of residents, businesses, and industry in South Georgia,” shared Dr. Ridley.

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements shared, “We are very proud of our ASN program and the recognitions this program continues to receive. The college and students are blessed to have such dedicated instructors who invest in our students to make sure they are well-prepared for certification tests and their careers to be caregivers.”

The RN program is one of the competitive admissions programs at the college and welcomes new students each Spring Semester into the program. The next application deadline for the ASN program is August 1, 2022, for Spring Semester 2023 start date. The college also offers a competitive bridge program for licensed practical nurses and paramedics. The Transitions in Nursing (ASN Bridge) program will be accepting new students for Fall 2023. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2023. Students can apply for the ASN or ASN Bridge programs after completing the required courses and the HESI A2® Exam. Wiregrass will be accepting new students for the Summer Express term, which starts May 31, and Fall Semester classes, which begin August 16. Classes for Spring Semester 2023 will begin January 9, 2023. SAT/ACT/Accuplacer testing has been waived for admissions. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.