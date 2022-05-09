//Valdosta police investigating shooting outside of bar

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Detectives are actively investigating a Friday shooting outside of a bar on Jerry Jones Drive.

Release:

On May 6, 2022, at approximately 12:37 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the parking lot at 1811 Jerry Jones Drive, after several citizens called E911 to report a shooting. As officers were arriving on the scene, they received information that two victims had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicles. Another officer was stopped by a victim, who advised the officer he had been shot. The officer put the victim in his patrol vehicle and transported him to the hospital.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded and began to investigate the incident. Through investigation detectives learned that there was an altercation between subjects at the entrance outside of Krave. During the altercation, multiple firearms were discharged, resulting in three victims being shot.

One victim is stable, but two victims are in serious condition.

This does appear to be an isolated incident.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. If anyone has any information, contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145.