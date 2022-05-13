//Man arrested for theft of VSU golf cart

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 27-year-old man was arrested when Valdosta police found him in possession of a stolen golf cart, a stolen firearm, and drugs.

Release:

Arrested: Repsher, Clifford A, Caucasian male, age 27, resident of Valdosta

On May 12, 2022, at approximately 10:43 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Dukes Avenue in an attempt to locate a golfcart that was stolen from Valdosta State University. Officers located the golf cart at a residence and Clifford Repsher was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Officers detained Respsher, so they could investigate the case further. While searching Respsher, officers found a firearm on him, along with a small baggie of cocaine. The firearm had been reported stolen out of Colquitt County. Further investigation revealed Repsher had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Lowndes County.

Repsher was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with the following charges:

Theft by receiving a stolen handgun (felony);

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony);

Possession of cocaine (felony); and

Possession of drug related objects (misdemeanor).

“These officers did a great job investigating this case. Their hard work solved cases in multiple jurisdictions and removed illegal drugs from the community,” Captain Scottie Johns.