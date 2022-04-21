//Valdosta man arrested after shooting cousin in leg

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 43-year-old Valdosta resident turned himself into the Lowndes County Jail following an incident with a family member that ended in a shooting.

Release:

Arrested: Williams, Antron Demetrius African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident

On April 19, 2022, at approximately 8:35 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to the 600 block of West Street, after a citizen called E911 to report that he had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 43-year-old victim lying in the road, with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers immediately began to provide first aid until Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victim to South Georgia Medical Center. Through investigation, detectives determined that the victim had been at his residence in the 600 block of West Street, when he and his cousin, Antron Williams, got into a dispute. During the argument, Antron produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Detectives quickly secured the residence where the shooting occurred and began to search for Williams, while Crime Scene Detectives. Detectives determined that Williams had fled the scene, so a description of him was given to other local law enforcement agencies to get their assistance in locating him.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Williams for aggravated assault (felony) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony).

At approximately 9:00 pm., Williams turned himself at Lowndes County Jail.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

“I am proud of the work of the members of our department for their dedicated efforts to find Williams and get him into custody. They did not give up looking for him until he turned himself in,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.