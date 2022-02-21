//Suspect arrested in Valdosta robbery, attack

Share with friends











Valdosta police identify and arrest a man after a victim reports a physical attack and robbery.

Release:

On February 18, 2022, at approximately 9:39 pm, patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the intersection of Holiday Street and McDougal Street after a citizen contacted E911 and reported that he had been robbed. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim advised a subject, later identified as Dane Cox, approached him and struck him in the head with an unknown object, while demanding money. Cox took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim.

Through the investigation, officers were able to confirm Cox’s identity. On February 19, 2022, at approximately 1:06 am, officers responded to another call in the 700 block of Lee Street. That call also involved Cox. Although Cox had fled the scene officers located and arrested him. Cox was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with the following:

Robbery by Force (Felony)

Battery (Misdemeanor)

“We are proud of the officers in this case. Their hard work led to this offender being taken off the streets of Valdosta.” Captain Scottie Johns