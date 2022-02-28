//SJCS basketball team donates to The Haven

Share with friends

Photo: SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri, SJCS Athletic Director Lauren Evans, SJCS Basketball Coach Corey Wolford and members of the basketball team present a check for $600 to Ebony Alexander of The Haven.

Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School basketball team members collected donations during a recent home game to benefit The Haven.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) basketball team recently raised donations for a local organization. During their home game, the basketball team collected donations to benefit The Haven, a non-profit organization the provides 24-hour temporary shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The team presented a check to the organization for $600.

