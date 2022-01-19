//Valdosta police K9 finds suspect hiding in shed

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Jeremy Miller, African American male, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident

On January 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm., a K9 Officer with the Valdosta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jeremy Miller, fled on foot from the vehicle. The K9 tracked through several yards and stopped in a backyard alerting at a locked shed. Officers made contact with the homeowner, who told them that the shed was not supposed to be locked and officers could open it. As officers attempted to open the shed, Miller continued to push the door shut in an attempt to keep them from opening the door. After refusing to comply with the officers’ commands to come out of the shed, officers were able to force the door open far enough that the K9 was able to apprehend Miller’s leg and hold him until officers could detain him.

During their investigation of the incident, officers found over 443 grams of marijuana, over 11.5 grams of cocaine, and items that are indicative of narcotics sales. Officers also seized over $4,200, in U.S. currency, which was in denominations consistent with narcotics transactions.

Miller was treated and released at South Georgia Medical Center for superficial injuries from the K9 bite. Miller was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;

Possession of cocaine;

Possession of drug-related objects;

Obstruction of an officer; and

Driving on a suspended license.