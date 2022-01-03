//Valdosta man arrested for weapon and drug charges

Share with friends











Offender: Roberts, Tyree N, African American male, age 41, resident of Valdosta

On December 31, 2021, at approximately 8:42 p.m., patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Park Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Tyree Roberts, exited the vehicle and closed the door after officers told him to stay in the vehicle. Roberts was found to be driving without a valid driver’s license, so he was detained.

A Valdosta Police Department K9 Unit conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle and alerted at the rear passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle was then searched. Officers located two handguns, multiple clear plastic baggies, and several digital scales which are commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Officers found a bag in Roberts’ possession that contained a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

Roberts was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (felony), and possession of drug-related objects (misdemeanor).

“These officers did a fantastic job using their training and experience to get these narcotics and guns out of our community.” Captain Scottie Johns