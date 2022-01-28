//Lowndes Co. Commissioner elected as new GEFA board chairman

Share with friends











Lowndes County Commissioner has been elected as Georgia Environmental Finance Authority board chairman by the directors.

The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors elected Lowndes County Commissioner Scott Orenstein as board chairman effective January 24, 2022. He was appointed to the board by Governor Brian P. Kemp in 2019 and served as vice chairman in 2021.

“Chairman Orenstein has contributed greatly to GEFA’s success. We look forward to working with him as he leads the GEFA board of directors,” said Kevin Clark, GEFA executive director.

“I am honored to serve the citizens of Georgia as the GEFA board chairman. I look forward to continuing to provide low interest loans to local governments across Georgia and being part of conserving and improving Georgia’s energy, land, and water resources,” said Orenstein.

In fiscal year 2021, there were 96 water, wastewater, solid waste, and land conservation projects which exceeded $476 million and impacted 3 million Georgians. This is the highest loan amount ever awarded by GEFA in a single fiscal year.

“It gives me great pride to serve with such an environmentally conscience board of directors and an incredibly talented staff who are not only fiscally responsible, but also understand the value and importance of GEFA’s role in communities of every size,” said Orenstein. “GEFA offers access to funding opportunities for necessary projects that some communities simply couldn’t do otherwise, and I look forward to seeing the successful completion of many new projects in 2022.”

Commissioner Orenstein is a lifelong resident of Lowndes County and serves District two.

About the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (gefa.georgia.gov):

The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA), headquartered in Atlanta, provides financing for a variety of energy, land, and water projects. Since 1985, GEFA has approved financial commitments totaling more than $5 billion to local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit gefa.georgia.gov, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, or Flickr.