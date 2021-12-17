//Wiregrass honors Radiologic Technology students with Award Ceremony

Share with friends











Photo: Front row left to right: Melanie Regueiro, Jenna Spivey, Taylor Stegeman, Shelby Trimble, and Estrellita Torres

Back row left to right: Joshua Willis, Madison Wiseman, Samuel Manley, Callie Stephens, Brandi Duda, Alex Cardona, Reese Bacon, Denton Greenway, and Wesley Glover

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technology College held an Award Ceremony recognizing outstanding Radiologic Technology students. Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements welcomed students, family members, and clinical supporters. Glenda Braswell, Adjunct Instructor, was the guest speaker for the event. She spoke on the importance of accountability as a new technologist: accountability to themselves, the patient, the radiologist, and their profession.

The Robert B. Quattlebaum Awards, sponsored by Radiology Associates of Valdosta, were awarded to three senior and two junior students who demonstrated the highest standard of professionalism in the clinical setting. Senior students who received this award were Jenna Spivey, Estrellita Torres, and Reese Bacon. Each senior student received $200 to pay for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) Radiography Examination. Junior students who received this award were McKenna Fletcher and Alyssa Gittins. They each received a $250 scholarship to be applied towards books, tuition, or other education needs, such as gas for clinical site travel.

Two students were awarded the Franklin Eldridge Scholastic Award for top grade point average: Samuel Manley and Denton Greenway. This award is sponsored by South Georgia Radiology Consultants.

The Outstanding Technologist Awards were presented by the Class of 2021 to Clinical Instructors who have made a positive impact on the class: Donna Barnes, South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC)); Marissa Howze; SGMC- Lanier Campus; Amanda Long, SGMC- Imaging Center; Debi Hobbs, Dorminy Medical Center; Loretta Tillman, Hughston Sports Clinic; Justin Merritt, Coffee Regional Medical Center; Regina Holt, SGMC – Smith Northview; Jordan Whitaker, Valdosta Orthopedic Associates; Shawn Lindsey, SGMC – Berrien Campus; and Madison Storey, Southwell- Adel Primary. These outstanding technologists helped train Wiregrass Radiology students during clinicals.

Outstanding Students Awards were voted on by employees of each clinical setting and were awarded to the best clinical student during the program. Students who received this award were Madison Wiseman, SGMC; Taylor Stegeman, SGMC); Samuel Manley, SGMC – Lanier Campus; Reese Bacon, SGMC- Imaging Center; Samuel Manley, Dorminy Medical Center; Samuel Manley, Hughston Sports Clinic; Estrellita Torres, Coffee Regional Medical Center; Melanie Reguerio, SGMC- Smith Northview; Callie Stephens, Valdosta Orthopedic Associates; Madison Wiseman, SGMC – Berrien Campus; Jenna Spivey, Southwell-Adel Primary; and Joshua Willis, Southwell – Adel Primary.

The Radiologic Technology Class of 2021 includes Reese Bacon from Dougherty County, Alex Cardona from Brooks County, Brandi Duda from Brooks County, Wesley Glover from Lowndes County and the 2021 Wiregrass GOAL Runner-Up, Denton Greenway from Lowndes County, Samuel Manley from Ben Hill County, John Pruitt from Berrien County, Melanie Regueiro from Lowndes County, Jeanna Spivey from Coffee County, Taylor Stegeman from Lowndes County, Callie Stephens from Lowndes County, Estrellita Torres from Atkinson County, Shelby Trimble from Lowndes County and the 2021 Wiregrass GOAL Winner, Joshua Willis from Lowndes County, and Madison Wiseman from Lowndes County. The Radiologic Technology Program partners with area medical and clinical facilities to prepare graduates for a career as a Radiologic Technologist.

Instructors in the Radiologic Technology program are Jennifer Ray, Program Coordinator; Terri Trowell, Clinical Coordinator; Erin Whitesell Clinical Instructor, and Glenda Braswell, Adjunct Instructor. The program is accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT) and accepts new students each Fall Semester on the Valdosta Campus.

Those interested in this program can begin taking core classes Spring Semester. Classes will begin on January 10, 2022. Anyone interested in taking classes online or learning more about the programs offered is encouraged to visit www.wiregrass.edu.