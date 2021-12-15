//Wiregrass graduates receive tradesman award from Whitehead

Share with friends











Photo: Wiregrass student recipients of the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award.

Release:

Thanks to support from Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta, Wiregrass students who are preparing to graduate now have the tools needed to go to work. Recipients of the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award received a plaque and a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new careers. “It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to present each of these deserving individuals with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award,” shared Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Industrial Hardware Principal. “All of us here at Whitehead salute the modern tradesman and believe in the importance of recognizing the hard work and success of these students. Skilled labor is a critical component in the attraction of new industry to our region. As a community, we must advocate and support the careers of these commendable graduates.”

Wiregrass graduates recognized were:

Connie McIe – Mechatronics Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs (Techincal and Industrial Department) and Mechatronics Instructor Joshua Whittington

Emanuel Hernandez – Industrial Systems Technology, Coffee Campus; Nominated by Industrial Systems Technology Instructor Phillip Taylor

Jonathan Munoz Torralba– Air Conditioning Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Air Conditioning Technology Program Coordinator Scott Watson

Lea Williams – Welding and Joining Technology, Coffee Campus; Nominated by Welding Program Coordinator Mike Day

Michael Wyrick – Automotive Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Automotive Program Coordinator Toby Heard

William Smith – Welding and Joining Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Welding Instructor Wally Rewis

Weston Roberts – Industrial Systems Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Electrical/Industrial Systems Technology Program Coordinator Drew Vickers

The award recipients have access to trained employees at Whitehead who are very familiar with their industry and the tools needed for their new careers.

“Wiregrass students and graduates have been benefiting from our partnership with Whitehead for three years now. Their support of our graduates by equipping them for their careers will, in turn, impact the economy of our local communities,” shared DeAnnia Clements, President Wiregrass. To date, the Whitehead and the Miller Family have awarded more than $5,000 to Wiregrass graduates since the inception of the program.

Those interested in learning how to enroll in one of Wiregrass’ Technical and Industrial programs can visit wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting students for Spring Semester; classes start on January 10. To find out how your business or industry can partner with Wiregrass, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising, by calling 229-333-2124, or by emailing crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.