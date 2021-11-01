//The Vikings will start playoffs on a six-game winning streak

Share with friends











Release:

Our Vikings finished the 2021 regular season with a thrilling region road win over Camden County giving the team an undefeated region record. Lowndes enters the 2021 state football playoffs with a six (6) game winning streak. The Vikings will enjoy an open week before hosting the first round of the state playoffs.

Please remember the Touchdown Club and Coaches Show at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant is held each Monday beginning at 6:30 pm. On Monday November 1, the win over Camden County will be reviewed and on Monday November 8, the upcoming 1st round playoff opponent will be previewed and the Coaches Show will feature the senior football players.

On Friday, November 12 our Vikings will host the 1st round of the state playoffs with the opponent from Region 3-7A yet to be determined. Kickoff will be at 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Tickets for this game will be $8 each and will be available at the ticket office the week of the game.

On Monday and Tuesday, November 8 & 9, Viking season ticket holders may purchase the same seats as they hold at Martin Stadium. On Wednesday, November 10, all tickets not purchased will be available to the general public. The ticket office will be open 9 am – 4:30 pm Monday thru Thursday and 9 am – 1 pm on Friday.

While the ticket office is closed the week of November 1, Region Championship T-Shirts are still available. The cost is $12 for short sleeves and $20 for long sleeves. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!