//VHS Wildcats declare First Responders/Military/Elected Official Appreciation Night

Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta High School Wildcats will host the Lee County Trojans on Friday, October 29, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in their final home game of the season. Kick-off is set for 8:00 pm and this game has been declared First Responder/Military/Elected Official Appreciation Night.

We will have a special ticket table set up outside the main gates, across from the American Legion from 7:15 – 8:15 pm. We ask that all elected officials, first responders and military personnel show their workplace/official identification badges or name tags.

Everyone in Valdosta City Schools is super grateful for all that these individuals do in and for our great community. We hope to see you there!

If you have any questions, please reach out to Joy Jennings at (229) 671-6053 or Jennifer Steedley at (229) 671-6065.