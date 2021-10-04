//Valdosta police arrest two men found asleep in car with drugs

Share with friends











Offender: Cooper, Robert V, African American male, age 30, Resident of Homerville, Georgia

Offender: James, DeAaron, African American male, age 27, Resident of Valdosta, Georgia

On September 30, 2021, at approximately 5:16 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department was stopped behind a vehicle in the 300 block of South Oak Street, waiting on a train to pass. After the train passed and the roadway was cleared, the vehicle did not move so the officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer found both occupants, later identified as Robert Cooper and DeAaron James sleeping. While speaking with Cooper and James the officer smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. As the officer investigated the source of the marijuana odor, he located over 900 grams of marijuana and a digital scale that is commonly used in the sale of illegal drugs. The street value of the located marijuana is approximately $18,100.

Cooper was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony) and Felony and Possession of Tools During the Commission of a Crime (Felony).

James was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor).

“This officer did a fantastic job getting these drugs before they could be put out into the community.” Captain Scottie Johns