//Valdosta grease blockage leads to manhole overflow

On Monday, October 11, 2021, the City of Valdosta received notification of a possible overflow at the 1400 block of Williams Street. Upon arrival, it was determined that a partially clogged sewer line was the cause of the issue. City staff unblocked the line and stopped the overflow. The cause of the spill was determined to be a FOG (fats, oils and grease) blockage resulting in approximately 20 gallons of sewage to enter a storm drain that discharges into One Mile Branch.

Staff immediately began cleanup and disinfecting at this overflow location. All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, and warning signs have been posted. Although the level of potential contamination to the area is minimal, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water adjacent to 1400 block of Williams Street for the next seven days.

The City’s FOG Prevention Division continues to urge all customers to refrain from dumping waste cooking fats, oils and grease (FOG) down their home or business drains for the protection of their personal property, as well as the public sanitary sewer collection system. City staff will continue distributing educational door hangers to homes and businesses in the general area to inform citizens on how to properly dispose of cooking fats, oils and grease and how they can prevent this occurrence in the future.

We need your help to prevent Fats, Oils and Grease from causing blockages in the sewer system

Fats, oils and grease do not mix well with water and easily adhere to the walls of underground pipes when washed down the drain as liquids. As they cool, these substances solidify and adhere to the pipes interior. If allowed, over time the grease builds up and cause blockages which in turn cause overflows and breaks in the pipes.

For Residential Customers

Never Pour Fats, Oil or Grease Down the Drain

Fats, Oils and Grease (FOG) clog pipes at your house and in City’s utility infrastructure system. The blockage can cause raw sewage to back up into your home, your yard, your streets and waterways.

Grease in your pipes leads to increased plumbing costs.

Money spent on costly cleanups of sewage spills leads to increased utility bills.

What You Can Do With Your Leftover Fats, Oil and Grease

Discard leftover fat, oil or grease into the trash.

If you put F.O.G into the trash:

Pour cooled grease into an empty can or plastic container before tossing it in the trash.

Scrape food scraps from dishes into the trash.

Collect leftover or expired oils (salad dressing, cooking oils, etc.) in containers; absorb liquids with coffee grounds, cat litter or paper towels; toss in trash.

Use rubber scrapers and paper towels to remove oil and grease from cookware.

Avoid using a garbage disposal.

Put baskets or strainers into sinks to catch food scraps and then empty them in the trash.

Individuals with questions should contact Environmental Manager Scott Fowler at 229-259-3592 or by email at sfowler@valdostacity.com.