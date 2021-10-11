//LHS Vikings will face the Blue Devils in Tifton

Share with friends











On Friday October 15, 2021 our Vikings will travel to Tifton, GA to play Tift County as we open region play for the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm on Gene Brodie Field located at 790 8th Street West in Tifton.

Tickets for this game will be available from the Viking ticket office and at the Touchdown Club meeting on Tuesday night. Advance tickets are $10 each and seating is general admission.

Because of the Columbus Day holiday on Monday; the Viking Touchdown Club and Coaches Show will be on Tuesday night – October 12 – at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday night at the Touchdown Club meeting.

The ticket office will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. It will reopen on Wednesday. Ticket office hours for this week are Wednesday – Thursday 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am – Noon.

The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!