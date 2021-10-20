//Georgia Power donates to Wiregrass’ new task force

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia Power has donated $30,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to support the College’s economic development effort in their newly formed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force. The mission of this group is to closely examine available data to identify gaps or barriers that may be unintentionally derailing the ability of a student to be successful. The college’s task force is working to identify barriers for minority and non-traditional students and to develop solutions and add resources to make minority students more successful in reaching graduation. The funds generously donated by Georgia Power will support economic development and workforce development efforts of equity, diversity, and inclusion task force.

“At Georgia Power, we are always seeking innovative strategies to assist in the development of a trained workforce that will support existing industry and entice future projects to locate in South Georgia. We are also aware that we will be more successful if these efforts support the success of all segments of our future workforce,” Joe Brownlee Georgia Power Regional Director for Southwest Region.

The long-term initiative will guide the college in the process of evaluating student services and support, course and clinical scheduling, faculty training, and development to create a more equitable outcome for all students. “Wiregrass is very appreciative for this donation that will assist us in providing more services for students that will continue to impact our communities through economic and workforce development,” shared DeAnnia Clements Wiregrass Interim President.

The college will be hosting Free Application Week for Spring Semester November 1-5. Spring classes begin January 10, 2022. To learn more about Wiregrass Foundation or to donate, please contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising, at 229-333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.