//Wiregrass EMT and Paramedicine Students Learning Real-World Skills

Photo: Students in the EMT and Paramedicine program at Wiregrass recently were able to learn in-depth about the pathway to becoming a Flight Paramedic.

Release:

Valdosta, GA., Wiregrass Paramedic and Fire Science Program Coordinator Shawn Tatham, along with EMS/Paramedicine Instructors Mark Ponder and Jason Hurst, seek ways to provide real-world skills training for their students. The program offers training for future frontline workers in prehospital care on the Valdosta and Coffee Campuses. Students are engaged in different learning methods including lectures, hands-on skills, and student group activities. Recently, on a clear sunny day, the students’ classroom setting was outdoors. The Air Evac Lifeteam Medical Helicopter out of Tifton visited the Valdosta Campus and provided an educational opportunity for the students. The EMT students learned about the educational requirements to become a flight paramedic, as well as the operational and medical care capabilities that are required. The EMTs and Paramedics are trained to provide life-saving and life-sustaining treatment as well as compassionate care for those in need. Students in the Paramedicine program are in high demand and are often recruited while in college.

The college is currently accepting new students for Fall Express; classes start on September 27. To enroll, visit one of the campuses or visit Wiregrass.edu.