//Vikings host Alcovy Tigers at Homecoming 2021

On Friday October 1, 2021 our Vikings will host the Alcovy High School Tigers from Covington, GA. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. This is Homecoming 2021! All Viking alumni, friends, and fans are invited and encouraged to return to campus and celebrate with us.

Tickets for the game will be available all week at the ticket office. Reserve seats are available on both the home side and visitor side of the field. All tickets are $10 each and may be purchased from the ticket office.

The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday from 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM and Friday 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!