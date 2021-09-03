//VFD offers tips for National Preparedness Month

Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department wants to make sure you are prepared in the case of a Natural Disaster or Emergency. September is National Preparedness Month, a campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2021 theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

Each week in September, the campaign will focus on a different aspect of preparedness for individuals, families and communities. The Valdosta Fire Department will be sharing important preparedness information on our social media sites throughout the month.

Week 1 September 1-4: Make A Plan

Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the Coronavirus.

Week 2 September 5-11: Build A Kit

Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.

Week 3 September 12-18: Low-Cost, No-Cost Preparedness

Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards. Check your insurance coverage to make sure it is up-to-date.

Week 4 September 19-25: Teach Youth About Preparedness

Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.

When creating family emergency plans and kits, residents should take into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Residents should add items such as face coverings/masks, disinfectants, hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies to their emergency kits.

“National Preparedness Month is a great opportunity for our residents here in Valdosta to consider our emergency risks and take actions to prepare ourselves and our families, ensuring that they are disaster-ready,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “It is important to create a plan, build a kit and talk to your family about what to do in an emergency.”

For more information about National Preparedness Month, visit Ready.gov.