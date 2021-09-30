//VFD: Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety

Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Weekfor more than 90 years—to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This year’s campaign, October 3-9th, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

The Valdosta Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme. “It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!” said Sherina Ferrell, Fire & Life Safety Educator. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

VFD wants to share safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and

stay out.A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

The Valdosta Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”, including:

Saturday, October 2 – Kitchen Cooking Safety Education / Meet & Greet with VFD from 11am to 1 pm at participating grocery stores.

Saturday, October 2 – VFD is teaming up with Miller Hardware to host a “Fire Safety Basket” giveaway. VFD and Miller Hardware will be giving away three baskets through a social media campaign. The winners will be drawn at random on Friday, October 8. Participants must like, share, and comment on the Giveaway Post on the VFD’s Facebook Page to be entered to win.

Monday, October 4 – Mayor Scott James Matheson will read a Proclamation at Station 1 at 11 a.m. The proclamation will be recorded and posted to the VFD Facebook Page.

Monday, October 4 – Friday, October 8 – The Valdosta Fire Department will hold a “Story Time with VFD” on Facebook Live each day throughout the week at 6 p.m. Please tune in to the VFD’s Facebook Page with your kids each night!

Wednesday, October 6 – VFD will partner with VPD to host Coffee with the Chiefs from 7:30am – 9am at Just Love Coffee Cafe on Gornto Road. Come enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation with the Valdosta Police Chief, Leslie Manahan and Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

Friday, October 8 – Beginning at 9:30 a.m., VFD will visit participating elementary schools to judge the 2021 Fire Prevention Week Door Decorating Contest and select one class as the winner from each school.

Friday, October 8 – VFD will draw the winners of the Miller Hardware “Fire Safety Baskets” giveaway at 3 p.m. Please tune in to the Valdosta Fire Department Facebook Page.

Saturday, October 9 – The Valdosta Fire Department and Sparky the Fire Dog will be at Downtown Valdosta’s Makers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. around the Historic Courthouse Square. Come meet sparky, take pictures and learn about fire safety!

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Valdosta, please contact the Valdosta Fire Department at 229-333-1835 . For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.