Share with friends











Release:

Compel Church, a new Ministry to Valdosta, will host their first community dinner, “Let’s Get Together” on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 7pm. The event is free to the public for the purpose of bring the community together to experience love and fellowship, and for the members of the community to meet the pastor.

For website visit: http://www.compelinnerprovince.org/

Caption: Compel Church Community Dinner Flyer