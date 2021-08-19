//Valdosta shooting on East Brookwood Drive

Share with friends











Release:

On August 18, 2021, at approximately 4:55 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive after a citizen called E911 to report a subject had been shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began to provide first aid to the male until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to conduct an investigation. Information and evidence collected in this investigation, show this to be an isolated incident. This investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.