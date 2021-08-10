//Valdosta man arrested with active warrant, concealed weapon

Share with friends











Arrested: Jamontae Mayo, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident

On August 3, 2021, at approximately 8:20 am., detectives with the Valdosta Police Department observed Jamontae Mayo walking in the 800 block of North Forrest Street. Detectives were familiar with Mayo having an active arrest warrant. Detectives stopped Mayo and detained him. While searching Mayo, detectives found a handgun that was concealed in his front pocket. After being detained, Mayo began to physically resist detectives and other officers that arrived on the scene by pulling away from them and kicking them. Mayo continued to kick at officers and the patrol vehicle, in an attempt to prevent officers from putting him in the vehicle.

Mayo was transported the Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Obstruction of an officer-felony- 2 counts; and

Carrying a concealed weapon.

“Our detectives did an outstanding job identifying and detaining a wanted subject, which resulted in a gun being taken off the streets. “ Chief Leslie Manahan