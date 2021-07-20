//Lowndes County Board of Commissioners honoring Probation staff

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia- The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners are honoring its Probation staff during Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week happening July 18-24, 2021. Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week is a time to recognize and celebrate the dedicated and caring individuals in your community who work tirelessly to make your neighborhoods safer and more vibrant places to live and rear families.

Lowndes County Probation is responsible for all defendants sentenced in Lowndes County State Court and make sure those individuals comply with all court ordered conditions. Conditions include community service work hours and counseling to include drug/alcohol, anger management, domestic violence, mental health, shoplifting, parenting, DUI school.

“The most rewarding part of our jobs are watching the defendants successfully complete their probation,” said Ferlisha Rountree, Director, Lowndes County Probation.

These professionals are on duty each and every day to assist adult offenders in becoming better citizens with productive lives. Working together makes for stronger bonds between colleagues, community partners, and with those under supervision.

“The importance of Lowndes County Probation staff and their contributions to Lowndes County cannot be overstated,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “They always exhibit professionalism, diligence and dedication to our community while working with the court to ensure public safety.”

For more information on Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week visit www.appa-net.org. For more information on Lowndes County Probation visit www.lowndescounty.com.