//Wiregrass offers free application week and evening programs

Release:

Evening Programs Returning to Wiregrass for Fall Semester

Free Application Week July 19 – 23

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Tech is hosting a second opportunity to save money when applying for Fall Semester with another Free Application Week: July 19 -23. Apply in person or online during the week of July 19 – 23 and have your application fee waived. Fall Semester classes start August 19 with offerings that include expanded evening programs. The college campuses will be open from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday. All campuses are closed on Friday, but applicants may still apply online and save money that day.

Due to an increase in demand, Wiregrass has expanded some programs for Fall by offering more at night. Evening programs being offered at the Valdosta Campus are Esthetics, Flux Cored Arc Welder Technical Certificate of Credit, and Computerized Accounting. The Ben Hill-Irwin Campus, Culinary Art technical certificate programs which include Baking and Pastry Specialist, Catering Specialist, and Food Production Worker I will be offered as evening programs. The campus will also bring back the Industrial Systems Technology diploma and certificate programs. The Flux Cored Arc Welder Technical Certificate classes for day or evening. The Coffee Campus will offer Flux Cored Arc Welder Technical Certificate of Credit and Computerized Accounting, and the Cook Campus will offer Child Development Specialist Technical Certificate of Credit.

“We are excited to bring back more offerings in the evening,” shared Interim President DeAnnia Clements. “We are seeing an increase in students needing classes and programs offered in the evening and will be looking to offer more in the future.”

There is also assistance for those who are unemployed due to the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). This financial support can help with items like tuition, books, uniforms, immunization, and other required program costs. Eligibility is evaluated on length of time unemployed, receipt or exhaustion of unemployment insurance benefits, and chosen program of study. Some additional requirements may apply.

Wiregrass now has over 100 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Information on Fall Semester, the HOPE Career Grant, and Free Application Week can be found online at wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2100. The college will be giving away tickets to Wild Adventures on Wednesday to lucky applicants who have applied. Wild Adventures is an apprenticeship partner with the college.